Chhattisgarh CM Baghel accuses BJP of trying to save Mahadev app promoters

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday questioned the Centre’s intention behind issuing an order to block the Mahadev betting app, which is facing a money laundering probe, claiming that the online platform was already not available on the Indian server. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of trying to save the promoters of the app.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The investigation (into the Mahadev app) has been underway for two years. They (Centre) have blocked an app which is already not available on Indian server Play Store. Their (Centre) intention is not to block it. They (the promoters of the Mahadev app) send their customers APK (file format) for betting. They use WhatsApp and Telegram channels for the purpose, which is still functioning. Action should be taken against this. All such groups should be banned in the country,” Baghel said.

“The BJP and ED are trying to save Mahadev app’s promoters. It is my allegation. I have earlier asked the Prime Minister and home minister what links they have with them,” he added.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites including Mahadev Book Online. The action was taken at the recommendation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following its money laundering investigation into and raids at Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, a government release said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagel said the Centre should identify fake bank accounts being used for online betting in the country and freeze them, then only such acts can be contained. He added that the state government had freezed 3000-4000 fake bank accounts during the investigation.

“I have already said that the BJP, which knows that they are losing in the Chhattisgarh polls, has put ED and IT in the front... The ED has been playing the lead role in it,” he said.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state in two phases on November 7 and 17.

“The person (referring to Asim Das) who has been arrested is said to be close to the BJP and the vehicle in which the money was seized also belongs to some BJP leader. So, the person and the vehicle belong to them while ED which has taken action is also a wing of the BJP,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every child of Chhattisgarh knows that the main promoters of Mahadev app are Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, but ED doesn’t know it. The BJP knows that it is going to face defeat. They want mines of Chhattisgarh for their ‘Aaka’ (apparently referring to industrialist Adani),” he added.

He also rejected the allegations leveled by Subham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev app case, who, in a video, claimed he is the owner of the Mahadev app and that he had the “proof” of paying ₹508 crore so far to chief minister Baghel.

“This new person (Soni) has been mentioned as an office bearer of Mahadev app in the ED’s press note. The next day, a video comes in which he claims he is the owner of Mahadev app and mentions Saurabh Chandrakar and another as his employees. He is a very generous man that he spent 200-250 crore in the wedding of his servant (referring to Saurabh Chandrakar). We have never heard of any person spending so much money on the wedding of his servant.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You have seen in the video how many times he stops while making his video. How many times was ‘cut and paste’ done. It was publicised through the ‘Godi Media’ so rapidly. Its publicity is not going to make any difference as the public has made up its mind. Those who are involved in conspiracy were limited to 15 seats last time (2018 polls) and this time they are not going to get that many seats,” Baghel said.

“While the press note was released by ED, the BJP shared the video (on social media). It shows the cordial relationship between the two. It has clarified the collusion between BJP and ED,” he said.

Soni, in the video, had said, “Despite giving money, my work is not getting done. I don’t understand what to do with this system. ED has started action against me. My last request to our Indian government is to help me. I am trapped in this political system. I want to get out of it. I have evidence regarding the money I have given. Please help me. I want to go back to India. I am scared.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ED, which is probing Mahadev betting app case, last week claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ had led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON