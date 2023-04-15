Police declare 30,000 reward for info on killings of father-son in Bemetara

Chhattisgarh police on Friday announced a Rs. 30,000 reward for information on the accused in the alleged murder of a father-son duo who were found dead in Bemetara’s Biranpur village on Tuesday.

Violence in Biranpur village erupted after one Bhuneshwar Sahu (22) was allegedly killed in the clash in which three policemen also suffered injuries on April 8

Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35), both residents of the Shaktighat area in Biranpur, were allegedly hacked to death by the mob three days after the village was rocked by communal violence.

Inspector-general of police (IGP), Durg range, Anand Chhabra announced a cash reward of ₹30,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused in the case and assured that the informer’s identity will be kept secret.

“The father-son duo was killed by a mob. We are scanning around 300 videos and quizzing people. The case is on top-priority and sensitive hence it is taking time,” said Chhabra.

Violence in Biranpur village erupted after one Bhuneshwar Sahu (22) was allegedly killed in the clash in which three policemen also suffered injuries on April 8. Police on the same day arrested 11 people in the connection.

“We are yet to arrest the accused who killed Rahim and Idul. Since the case is sensitive, we are taking precautions. Police also have some leads and an investigation is going on,” Indira Kalyan Elesela, superintendent of police (SP), Bemetra had said.

According to a senior police official, the police are yet to identify the accused and have got no lead as there are no eyewitnesses of the incident.

“We believe that a small group of people killed the duo, hence we are dependent on information given by the villagers,” said a senior police officer adding that the investigation will take time.

According to the police, on Monday, people from around four-five villages gathered in Biranpur village to protest Sahu’s death and when they were chased away, a group of people killed the duo (Rahim and Idul).

The violence was triggered last week after a fight broke out between children belonging to two communities in Biranpur village.

Moreover, two houses, including one belonging to Rahim’s son-in-law, were burnt by some villagers on the outskirts of Biranpur on the day of the statewide bandh called by right-wing organisations on April 10 protesting the communal violence.

