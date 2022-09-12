Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba

In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of police, Korba, Santosh Singh, in a statement said the incident took place at around 4am at Madai Ghat under Bango police station.

The bus was carrying passengers from Korba to Raipur.

Police said the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction and rammed into the truck. The SP claimed that the driver was arrested after the incident.

Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his grief over the incident and instructed officials to provide treatment to the injured.

