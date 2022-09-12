Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba
Police said the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction and rammed into the truck
In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.
Superintendent of police, Korba, Santosh Singh, in a statement said the incident took place at around 4am at Madai Ghat under Bango police station.
The bus was carrying passengers from Korba to Raipur.
Also Read: Three of family crushed to death in Kurukshetra
Police said the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction and rammed into the truck. The SP claimed that the driver was arrested after the incident.
Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his grief over the incident and instructed officials to provide treatment to the injured.
(More details are awaited)
-
Delhi Police's dig at Pak cricketers in road safety tweet- ‘...Dekh ke chalo’
A road safety tweet by the Delhi Police, which is now trending on social media, takes a dig at the Pakistan cricket team for dropping a catch in the Asia cup finals. The tweet captures the hit and miss of players - Asif Ali and Shadab Khan - as they bump into each other to drop a sitter with the song 'ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo' playing in the background.
-
Bengaluru : AAP slams BJP over irregularities in Rajkaluve development
After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the region.
-
PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday, the city's traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am.
-
Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts
Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation's attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.
-
PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University
The Panjab University Teachers' Association executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics