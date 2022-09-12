Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba

Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba

Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:09 AM IST

Police said the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction and rammed into the truck

Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries. (Photo by Korba police)
ByRitesh Mishra

In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of police, Korba, Santosh Singh, in a statement said the incident took place at around 4am at Madai Ghat under Bango police station.

The bus was carrying passengers from Korba to Raipur.

Police said the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction and rammed into the truck. The SP claimed that the driver was arrested after the incident.

Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his grief over the incident and instructed officials to provide treatment to the injured.

(More details are awaited)

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

