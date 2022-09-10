Three of family crushed to death in Kurukshetra
The incident took place when the victims were returning after paying obeisance at Markanda river and a truck hit their bike from the rear near Sharifgarh village
: Three members of a family, including two children, were crushed to death when a truck hit their bike while they were returning after paying obeisance at Markanda river on NH 44 near Shahbad in Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Jasvinder Singh, 40, his daughter Tanya, 7, and son Samar, 12, residents of Dhantori village in the district. Jasvinder’s nephew Kirat Singh sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.
The police said that the incident took place on Thursday night when they were returning after paying obeisance at Markanda river and a truck hit their bike from the rear near Sharifgarh village. They fell on the road and the truck crushed them to death. Kirat miraculously escaped as he fell on the other side and sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the truck managed to flee but the police have registered an FIR under sections 279,337,304-A of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.
3 killed in separate accidents in Karnal
Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Karnal.
Ravi Kumar of Ballah village and his friend Vikram of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh were killed, while one person was injured after a tractor-trolley hit the car they were travelling in near Ramba village on Karnal-Yamunanagar road on Thursday night.
As per police, an accident occurred around 8:45 pm when they were going towards Yamunanagar. Vikram died on the spot, while Ravi died in a hospital. The injured identified as Vikash is undergoing treatment at Kalpana Chawla Medical College.
Manoj Kumar, incharge of Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against the tractor driver under sections 279, 337, 304A, and 427 of the IPC.
In another accident, a 55-year-old farmer, identified as Balwan of Sheikhpura Sohana village, died when a vehicle hit his motorcycle near Namaste chowk in Karnal.
Police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and the body has been handed over after the autopsy.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
