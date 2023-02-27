Chhattisgarh woman dies fighting wild boar, saves 11-year-old daughter

A woman died after fighting off a wild boar and saved her 11-year-old daughter at her field in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, forest officials said on Monday.

The woman fought the boar and was able to kill the animal. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The woman, identified as 45-year-old Duvashiya Bai, had gone to fetch soil along with her daughter in Teliyamar village falling under Pasan police station limits on Sunday. She was digging the soil when a wild boar reached the spot and was about to attack her when Duvashiya confronted the animal with the pick-axe that she was working with,” said Ramnivas Dahayat, Pasan forest range officer.

“The woman fought the boar and was able to kill him but she too suffered fatal injuries which led to her death. However, the mother’s instinct and courage ensured that the child remained unhurt,” he added.

As part of the compensation provided in the cases of attack by wild animals ₹25,000 was given as an instant relief to the family while the remaining 5.75 lakh rupees would be given post formalities, Dahayat said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The forest range officer said that they reached the spot as soon as they received the information and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem.