Chhau dance-inspired Durga pandal to grace Lucknow with 3D marvel & artistic splendour

LUCKNOW With the rising trend of theme-based puja pandals in the city, an exciting new addition is on the horizon. The “Latouche Road Puja Sangsad Society,” the city’s third-oldest puja committee, established in 1942, is preparing a pandal inspired by the ‘Chhau Dance,’ a semi-classical Indian dance with martial and folk traditions that hails from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Chhau Dance is a semi-classical Indian dance form enriched with martial and folk traditions. (HT Photo)

In a heartfelt tribute to one of the oldest art forms believed to have originated in West Bengal’s Purulia district, the committee has chosen ‘Chhau Dance’ as the theme for their 82nd-year puja celebration, set to take place at Priti Prangan in Jogendra Pathak Road.

Sanjay Kumar Banjerjee, secretary of the Puja committee, revealed, “Interestingly, for the first time, the Durga deity and her family will be portrayed as Chhau artists, complete with their costumes.” He went on to explain, “The pandal will feature over 50-60 life-sized 3D Chhau costumes created by artists from Bengal. Some of these costumes will reach heights of 5-6 feet, transforming the entire pandal into a grand Chhau Dance performance. We’re excited to host artists from Purulia, West Bengal, who will perform live.”

Chhau Dance is a semi-classical Indian dance form enriched with martial and folk traditions. It is distinguished by three styles named after the regions where they are traditionally performed: Purulia Chhau in West Bengal, Saraikela Chhau in Jharkhand, and Mayurbhanj Chhau in Odisha.

This unique dance form encompasses martial arts, acrobatics, and athletic elements, woven into the tapestry of festive folk themes. Chhau dancers skillfully enact stories from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, as well as tales from the Puranas and other Indian literature. Notably, in 2010, Chhau Dance earned a spot on UNESCO’s representative list of Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Banerjee noted, “Preparations began two months ago, and we are now in the final stages. The pandal will open for the public on Panchami. The responsibility for coordinating the entire event was entrusted to renowned puja pandal decorator Amar Goswami from Kolkata. While the Goddess Durga was crafted in Lucknow, a Kolkata-based artist is overseeing the intricate ornamentation and other decorations.”

The ambitious project required a total investment of ₹18.5 lakh. A team of 80 artists from West Bengal was summoned for this creative endeavour. The substantial logistics, boarding, and lodging of these artists were efficiently managed by general secretary Niloy Sen and vice-president Sanjay Ghosh.

