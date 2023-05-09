Kanpur was neglected earlier, defence corridor node built there today: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said while ‘Kattas’ (illegal country-made firearms) were manufactured in Kanpur during the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, a node of defence corridor was being built here now.

Kanpur was establishing a new identity as a centre for defence production, he said was addressing a gathering to mobilise people’s support for BJP candidates in the ongoing civic polls.

Yogi said the city was earlier known for curfews while its airport was ready now. “It will be inaugurated this month. The greenfield highway between Kanpur and Lucknow will be the new identity. The increased connectivity of Kanpur has vastly enhanced its productivity,” the CM added.

He further said the first phase of Kanpur Metro was inaugurated by the Prime Minister last year. Work on the second phase was in progress on a war footing, Yogi said. Appealing to people to vote for the BJP candidates, he said those responsible for curfews, riots and playing with people’s faith were candidates of the SP in the municipal elections now.

“Their remarks about women and the Ramayana are not hidden from anyone. I appeal to the people to add third engine to the double engine government to make your city better,” the CM said.

This election, he said, was about making the cities smart and safe with all basic facilities. Kanpur used to be an industrial powerhouse, but its neglect by the previous government was not hidden to anyone, Yogi said.

“Mother Ganga is our faith and identity. Fourteen crore litre of sewage was discharged into the river as previous government kept on neglecting its health. Today, not a single drop of sewage goes into the river from Sisamau drain,” he said.

The state and centre, he said, provided 22,000 houses in Kanpur under PM Awas Yojana, while 71,200 street vendors had been provided with interest free loans. More than 51,800 destitute women, 22,600 physically challenged and 75,300 elderly people were getting the benefits of pension, the CM said. Work was under way to make city traffic simple and easy with 100 more electric buses to be introduced soon, he added.

