Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / China building infrastructure along border areas in a big way: Jai Ram
others

China building infrastructure along border areas in a big way: Jai Ram

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that China is increasing its infrastructure along the borders of Himachal Pradesh
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said that he recently visited the forwards areas along the Chinese borders in Himachal’s Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. (HT Photo)

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that China is increasing its infrastructure along the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

“China is trying to find convenient locations above the Indian posts in Tibet region to gain strategic superiority,” he said in a statement issued here.

The CM said that he recently visited the forwards areas along the Chinese borders in Himachal’s Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

“The forces are doing their job and working hard in difficult conditions in state along the LAC. It is my duty to encourage and boost their moral. I had visited there, nothing serious has been noticed but in Tibet region they are building infrastructure in a big way,” said Thakur.

“Though, they are doing it in their territory but we will definitely send a report to the Union government in this regard,” he added.

The CM along with director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu had visited the forward areas of Lepcha in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on May 29 and interacted with officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Dogra Scouts and 15th Bihar Regiment at the army helipad of Samdo in Lahaul-Spiti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP