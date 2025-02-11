Chintels: Ggm admin to declare remaining 3 towers unsafe

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Monday approved the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) reports on the three remaining towers of Chintels Paradiso condominium, which deemed these unsafe for residents. A meeting of the district committee probing the Chintels Paradiso incident was held on Monday, in which it was decided that an order to vacate these towers will be issued in the next few days, officials aware of the matter said. The meeting was chaired by Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and included officials from the Public Works Department, police and department of town and country planning, who have been nominated by the government to be part of the committee. Flat owners and residents of Chintels Paradiso condominium hold a candlelight march at Sector 109 near Dwarka Expressway, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Following the directions of the district administration, the department of town and country planning on Monday also issued a direction to carry out evaluation of property of Towers A, B and C. It was also observed by the committee that the matter raised by the RWA with regard to redevelopment was not in the purview of the district committee and this matter would be referred to the director, department of town and country planning for resolution, an official present at the meeting said.

The letter issued by Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram on February 10 said, “It is intimated that the committee constituted vide District Magistrate Gurugram’ s order has decided to award the work to assess Fair Market Value as on 10.02.2025 of flats in Towers A, B & C in Chintels Paradiso, Sector 109. To assess Fair Market Value as on 10.02.2025 of interiors of flats of Towers A, B, and C.”

A senior government official said that the district committee has approved the structural audit report of Tower A, B and C which was commissioned by Chintels India Ltd, and it has been decided that directions to declare the towers unsafe will be issued in the next few days. “The committee discussed the audit report conducted by CBRI and based on recommendations of the experts it was decided that these towers will be declared unsafe and an order to vacate these will be issued at the earliest. It was also directed by the committee that the market price of the towers and the interiors of the flats be evaluated as per the demand of the flat owners and the RWA,” said the government official, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the district administration had granted permission to the developer to demolish six towers of the complex D, E, F, G, H and J as these were deemed unsafe by experts from IIT Delhi, who carried out a structural audit of all the buildings in 2023 and 2024. The structural audit of three towers A, B and C was conducted by CBRI, which deemed the towers as unsafe for habitation.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascading effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) ordered a structural audit of the entire complex.