Civic polls: BJP releases list of nominees, Cong’s likely soon

Gurugram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its list of 36 candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana, a day after announcing its mayoral candidate. The announcement has triggered discontent within the party as several senior leaders and former councillors have been denied tickets despite their past contribution. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met Badshahpur MLA and cabinet colleague Rao Narbir Singh at his home on Saturday to discuss the candidates chosen and the draft list for the Manesar Corporation polls. (HT PHOTO)

The municipal elections in the state are scheduled for March 2, with the counting of votes slated for March 12.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met Badshahpur MLA and cabinet colleague Rao Narbir Singh at his home on Saturday to discuss the candidates chosen and the draft list for the Manesar Corporation polls. Singh said that they had finalised all the candidates for both Gurugram and Manesar civic bodies.

The BJP’s list for Gurugram includes several new faces along with prominent local leaders. Among the candidates are Sunder Singh (Ward 1), Jyotsna Vipin Yadav (Ward 2), Pawan Yadav (Ward 3), Sandeep Yadav (Ward 4), Rakesh Rana (Ward 5), Ekta Tyagi (Ward 6), and Mukesh Kaushik (Ward 7). The list continues with Naresh Kataria (Ward 8), Brahm Yadav (Ward 9), Ajeet Yadav (Ward 10), Kuldeep Yadav (Ward 11), Seema Thakran (Ward 12), Pawan Saini (Ward 13), Pratham Vashisht (Ward 14), Bharto Harsana (Ward 15), and Vikram Jeet (Ward 16).

Additional candidates include Anchal Bhati (Ward 17), Priya Mukesh Yadav Jaildar (Ward 18), Amit Raj Singh (Ward 19), Narayan Bhadana (Ward 20), Soniya Yadav (Ward 21), Vikas Yadav (Ward 22), Kuldeep Yadav (Ward 23), Arti Yadav (Ward 24), and Anoop Singh (Ward 25), among others.

Several sitting councillors have been dropped from the BJP’s list, which has led to dissatisfaction within party ranks. However, the announcement has also helped the nominees to begin their door-to-door campaigns with barely a couple of weeks left for the civic body polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress is expected to announce its list on Sunday. Vardhan Yadav, a senior Congress leader, said, “We will announce the list on Sunday afternoon. The list is almost final, but a final round of discussion with senior leaders is scheduled for 12 noon in Delhi. Several leaders who were denied tickets by the BJP, have approached us for support, and we are trying to balance the candidates accordingly.”

In a show of confidence, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subhash Barala addressed party workers in Gurugram, stating that the BJP would contest the municipal polls on the agenda of development and good governance. “Our manifesto will be released soon, and the list of Manesar candidates will follow shortly,” he said. Barala expressed optimism that the BJP would win all 36 wards and elect its mayor. He criticised the Congress for its lack of preparation, stating, “The Congress failed to elect a leader of the opposition even after the assembly session. Their approach to the municipal elections also seems disorganized.”

Barala further said that the BJP’s success in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana reflects the growing public trust in the party’s governance. “The people of Haryana are ready to form a ‘Triple Engine’ government by voting for the BJP in municipal polls,” he said. He also highlighted the enthusiasm among party workers and discussed strategies for nominations and upcoming rallies during the meeting.

With both major parties gearing up for a fierce contest, the electoral battle for Haryana’s municipal corporations is set to intensify in the coming days.