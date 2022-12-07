Civic Polls: CM Yogi launches, lays foundation stone of projects worth over 1.7k cr in West U.P.

LUCKNOW: A BJP majority at the Centre, state, and in urban local bodies would triple the pace of development, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Bareilly and Shahjahanpur on Wednesday. The CM, in the run-up to the civic polls, also announced several urban projects for the two western U.P. districts. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 87 developmental projects worth ₹308.18 crore in Shahjahanpur and projects worth ₹1,460 crore in Bareilly.

Addressing a gathering at Shahjahanpur, the CM said, “We ensured 20,170 houses for the poor in the district. As many as 4.65 lakh residents got golden cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and 14,000 street vendors secured interest-free loans under PM Svanidhi Yojana. Also, 300 couples got married in the mass wedding ceremonies arranged by the state government.”

In a similar vein, CM Yogi presented the data to highlight his government’s feats in Bareilly as well. He said, “We built 31,700 houses for the needy in Bareilly. A total of 29,000 street vendors were given interest-free loans under PM Svanidhi Yojana. Bareilly has come a long way from being the ‘jhumka (earrings) city’ to becoming a smart city.”

At both his rallies, the CM touched upon the issue of law and order and pointed out that the state hasn’t witnessed riots since the saffron party’s sweep in the 2017 assembly elections. Targeting young voters, he pointed out that the government is distributing 2 crore tablets and smartphones to the youth of the state.

Meanwhile, the CM also talked about the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), which would be crucial in drawing investment and boosting the state’s economy. “My government has introduced 25 investor-friendly policies that ease about 340 procedures related to the provision of NOCs to investors. The GIS event, proposed to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, will witness investors from several countries. Our government is determined to make U.P. the number one economy in the country.”