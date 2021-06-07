Civil defence staff who posed as a cop to extort money arrested from south Delhi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Delhi: The police on Monday said they have arrested a civil defence volunteer for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector in south Delhi’s Tigri
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The police on Monday said they have arrested a civil defence volunteer for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector in south Delhi’s Tigri. His interrogation led to the arrested of a cyber cafe owner, who allegedly prepared the forged identity card that the civil defence volunteer, Suneel Kumar, 31, was using, the police said.

Besides the fake ID card, the police also recovered a police uniform from Kumar which he had purchased from a market. Police officers said that posing as a police officer,Kumar used to intimidate people and extort money from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said on June 6, the Tigri police station received information that a policeman who was at Bandh Road in Sangam Vihar was acting in a suspicious manner. A police team went there to check on him. They found that he was not attached to the local police station. When he showed his fake ID card, the police took him into custody, the DCP said.

“The man turned out to be a civil defence volunteer. He disclosed that the ID card was prepared at a cyber cafe. The cafe’s owner, Naveen, was also arrested. The computer used in preparing the fake police ID card was also seized,” added DCP Thakur.

