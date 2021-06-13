Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Clear pending dues of govt lawyers: UP Bar Council

Lucknow: The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has asked the state government and the Centre to clear pending dues of government advocates
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Lucknow: The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has asked the state government and the Centre to clear pending dues of government advocates.

To note, the state and the Centre appoint government advocates in both district courts and the high court to represent the government.

In this Covid phase, lawyers are also facing financial crisis as courts are working only partially and that too only through virtual hearing.

“We have asked the government to clear pending dues of government advocates. In corona times lawyers are the worst hit as working of courts has been adversely affected,” said Paresh Mishra, member, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bar Council has also demanded financial assistance for non-government advocates.

Functioning of courts has been affected since March 2020 after the nationwide lockdown when the courts remained shut for over two months to fight the pandemic.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has already extended financial assistance to the state’s 1,71,000 lawyers who hold certificate of practice (COP).

For the purpose, it had used 10 crore from its own resources.

These lawyers across 75 districts across the state, including those in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench, got financial help through lawyers’ associations of their respective districts.

