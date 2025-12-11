CM Nitish Kumar interacts with women, takes feedback on 10K grant used for start-ups

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday interacted with rural women and Jeevika Didis, the self-help workers, in the Kesariya block of East Champaran district to collect feedback on how women have used ₹10,000 seed money transferred into their accounts to launch their own start-ups. Some of the women whom HT spoke to told the CM about their ventures as vegetable shops and tea joints. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, greets the rural women at the Higher Secondary School at Kesaria in East Champaran on Thursday (ANI)

The CM has been touring Bihar districts as part of his post-poll Pragati Yatra to take stock of progress on various projects related to health care facilities, education and tourism among others.

At the Rajkiya Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Tajpur in Kesariya block, hundreds of women as Jeevika Didis, cooks, Anganwadi workers, Mamata workers, Vikas Mitras, Talimi Markaz instructors, and Tola Sevaka had put up their stalls to show that they were using the seed money transferred to them for the desired purpose.

Jeevika Didis like Manju Kumari, Poonam Kumari and Rinku Kumari shared their experiences with the CM.

“This small amount meant a lot for me and I was able to run a grocery shop at my native village,” Manju Kumari, a resident of Sundrapur Bhusaulwa in Panchmi Sundrapur panchayat, said.

On her part, Rinku Kumari, another beneficiary of ₹10,000 seed money, said that the amount has helped her a great deal in setting up a vegetable shop at Lala Chhaora Chowk near Kesariya. “Yes, I have been able to augment my income with the use of ₹10,000 in a judicious manner,” Kumari told CM Kumar.

Other women too shared similar stories of starting their businesses with the grant.

Boosting tourism

During his visit, the CM along with his deputy Samrat Chaudhary and other state ministers also visited the famous Kesariya Buddha Stupa and other tourist centres. He said the upcoming tourist facility centre in East Champaran district would benefit thousands of visitors to the historic site each year and help them better understand Buddhism.

According to the CMO, Kumar visited the under-construction tourist facility centre at Kesariya and directed officials to expedite its completion.”Timely completion of the centre would benefit a large number of tourists who visit the historic Buddha Stupa each year and help them understand various dimensions of Buddhism along with Bihar’s rich cultural heritage,” he said.

According to the statement, “The upcoming centre will include a 5D theatre with seating capacity for 48 people, where frames related to important Buddhist teachings will be displayed. A dedicated Bihar pavilion showcasing the state’s historical legacy is also being built”.

He also visited the Government Middle School and Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ School in Kesariya and took stock of the condition of the educational system and interacted with students, besides inaugurating a public library.