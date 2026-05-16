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CM urges MLAs to promote fuel conservation, public transport, virtual meetings

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges BJP legislators to promote fuel conservation and public transport, launching a 90-day awareness campaign for eco-friendly practices.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with BJP legislators and urged them to launch extensive public outreach campaigns in their constituencies to promote fuel conservation, public transport usage and environmentally responsible behaviour among residents.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at a metro station in New Delhi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Later in the day, Gupta chaired a virtual meeting with the divisional commissioner, district Magistrates (DMs) and senior officials of various departments, directing them to ensure effective implementation of the Delhi government’s 90-day-long “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” - a public awareness campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to tackle global energy uncertainties and economic stress.

As part of the government’s “Metro Monday” initiative, Gupta asked MLAs and government officials to travel by metro at least once a week to encourage people to use public transport.

According to officials, Gupta also appealed to legislators to limit the size of their convoys, reduce vehicle usage and prioritise electric vehicles.

In her meeting with senior officials, Gupta directed departments to hold as many meetings virtually as possible to reduce unnecessary travel and fuel consumption.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / CM urges MLAs to promote fuel conservation, public transport, virtual meetings
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