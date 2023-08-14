Redressing people’s grievances top priority of the govt: CM

GORAKHPUR On the third day of his visit to Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darbar at the Digvijaya Nath auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple and reiterated his commitment to resolving the problems of the common people.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

He listened to around 300 visitors one by one and handed over their applications to the concerned officials with special instructions to ensure proper, timely, and effective resolution of these issues. The CM assured them not to worry as his government was taking effective actions to address the grievances of the victims and was working for the welfare of weaker sections.

Several visitors had come from various districts seeking financial assistance for the treatment of their close relatives. The CM directed officials to take quick action in preparing estimates and submitting them so that the required funds could be released as early as possible. He assured them of full support from his government and stated that treatment would not be hindered due to a lack of funds.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from the Gordhiya Naala Makaan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti handed over a memorandum to the CM, demanding his intervention to protect their houses from demolition.

Taking note of the grievances, the CM directed the district magistrate to make certain changes in the proposed layout for the renovation and reconstruction of the nullah (drain) that originates at BRD Medical College and passes through two dozen wards before draining into the Rapti river.

On that day, the CM also instructed Gorakhpur Development Authority officials to prevent the demolition of the 700 houses near the nullah. Brijesh Shahi, an office bearer of the Sangharsh Samiti, said that the CM had provided justice, and people who had been enduring restless nights could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The CM also held a meeting with municipal corporation officials and directed them to ensure the continuous operation of pumping sets to clear waterlogging from low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the CM, who is also the head priest of Gorakhpeeth, performed the ‘Rudrabhishek’ ritual at the Shakti Peeth of the Gorakhnath temple on Monday, the sixth auspicious Monday of the Hindu Shravan month. The CM recited special mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva for protection against evil and for the happiness of everyone. Acharya Ramanuj Tirpathi and other priests assisted the CM in performing the rituals.