CM Yogi invites bizmen, ambassadors to Global Investors’ Summit 2023, urges them to invest in U.P.

Lucknow: To attract investments into the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath called upon business leaders and investors from across the world to attend the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 (GIS 2023), which is proposed to be held in Lucknow between February 10 and 12 next year.

Speaking at the GIS 2023 curtain raiser event held in New Delhi’s Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bharatiya Bhawan on Tuesday, the CM asked industry leaders to invest in the state in any sector of their preference. He also urged the ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries to attend the event and make it a grand success. According to a press release issued by the government on Tuesday, the curtain raiser event for GIS 2023 was attended by diplomats, industry representatives, and senior officials of public sector undertakings, state government, and the Centre.

“Uttar Pradesh has been able to create an industry-friendly atmosphere. We have set a goal of taking the state’s economy to the $1 trillion mark in five years. This will also help in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a $5 trillion economy,” said the CM. He pointed out that the state government aims to attract investments worth ₹10 lakh crore at GIS 2023.

Addressing the gathering at the New Delhi event, the CM said, “We are in touch with officials of 40 nations. So far, 21 of them have shown keen interest in GIS 2023. I am happy to inform you that the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mauritius will be participating with us as partner countries in the GIS-2023. The state government is also organising road shows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite industrial investors from all over the world to the summit.”

On the occasion, CM Yogi launched the logo for the GIS-2023. He also launched two portals for online monitoring and tracking of the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) expected to be inked during the event. Besides, he released a compendium of various sectoral policies that the state government has worked out ahead of GIS 2023. “This three-day global conference will be attended by world-class policymakers, the top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership,” the CM said.

Highlighting the reforms made to ensure ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, “We have provided a competitive, attractive and supportive incentive framework by making structural changes in our policies. We are also encouraging new areas, including green hydrogen. Our policies encourage investment for setting up industry-specific centres of excellence in the state…. Uttar Pradesh has India’s largest youth population with 72 universities and 169 industrial training institutes operating across the state. U.P. offers vast opportunities for skill development institutes and exchange programs. From an investor’s point of view, this makes for a great investment environment.”

In a similar vein, Nand Gopal Nandi, the minister for industrial development, said, “The state has created a new identity for itself in the last five-and-a-half years. At the summit, we will showcase the immense business opportunities present in Uttar Pradesh. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, we are making Uttar Pradesh the ‘Sarvottam Pradesh’ (best state).

Meanwhile, state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh government has worked out 25 policies to attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore at GIS 2023. He added that the state has invested about ₹3.5 lakh crore in the past five years.

Yogi’s pitch to investors

U.P. projected as New India’s growth engine.

U.P. becoming the best investment destination in the world, said the CM.

The state contributes 8% to the country’s GDP.

Zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals.

A short film played at the event called U.P. the blessed land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Six defence industrial corridors being developed in Uttar Pradesh at Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot.

State’s first Medical Device Park inaugurated near Yamuna Expressway.

A film city, toy park, apparel park, handicraft park, and logistics hub being developed along the Yamuna Expressway.

Other infra projects under development include -- IIT GNL at Greater Noida, Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Trans Ganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, and Garment Park at Gorakhpur.