CM Yogi reviews Makar Sankranti readiness, orders inspection of night shelters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Makar Sankranti celebrations, which will fall around the time of the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram temple, in Gorakhpur.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during Janta Darbar at Goraknath temple in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

On the final day of his recent two-day to the city, the CM directed officials to ensure that every homeless person was sent to night shelters and that no one should be found sleeping in the open at nights.

The CM directed police officials to intensify patrolling in the city and instructed district magistrate Krishna Karunesh to constitute a team for inspection of night shelters.

Adityanath said temporary night shelters should be set up in view of the expected devotee rush.

The CM directed divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra and municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal to rehabilitate vendors who were displaced during anti-encroachment drive.

‘Ensure fast, transparent complaints’ redressal’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure time-bound, transparent and satisfactory redressal of complaints registered at Janta Darbar.

The CM held a Janta Darbar at Digvijaya Nath auditorium in Goraknath temple on Saturday that was attended by 200 people.

He directed officials to take strict actions against those who encroach on the land of the poor and weak, and to expedite the process for estimation of funds needed for the treatment of the poor. Abdur Rahman