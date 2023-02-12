Compliments of the chef: Traditional Indian & Continental cuisines a big hit among GIS guests

LUCKNOW From Keema Biryani to Galouti Kebab and from Mediterranean Salad to Mughlai Paneer, visitors to the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) relished a rich culinary tapestry of Indian and Continental cuisines during the three-day event that concluded in Lucknow on Sunday.

Four food courts -- two sliver and as many gold -- were arranged for the foreign and Indian guests. More than 50 delicious dishes and sweets -- prepared by renowned cooks -- were served in these food courts. These included Lucknowi, Awadhi, Purvanchali, South Indian, Rajasthani, Punjabi, Italian, and Continental dishes.

“The cuisine was carefully designed. In view of the changing season, a special combo of mustard greens and maize bread was prepared. In the gold menu of the summit, we offered dishes like Palak Paneer, Mix Cheese Vegetables and Maize-Palak Sabzi, Rajasthani Khichdi, Kadhi, Shahi Paneer, Galouti Kebab, and Veg Keema Biryani. Our focus was to serve local delicacies that tickled the palate of guests,” said Mugir, head chef, GIS.

For foreign delegates, five types of baked vegetable salads -- Garden Green Salad, Veg Gado-Gado Salad, Mediterranean Salad, Potato German Salad, Chana Chaat and Cold pasta salads -- were served in the gold food court. There was a separate section for beverages like green tea, cold coffee, black tea, virgin mojito, and canned fruit juices.

Delhi-based Ghazal Caterers prepared dishes for the gold food court. “Right from breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the guests thoroughly enjoyed our food. We enjoyed serving here as the guests appreciated our food and hospitality,” said Saleem, the manager of Ghazal Caterers.

Appreciating the food at the venue, San Francisco-resident Yuko Terasawa, said, “I loved the food here. In particular, the Naan, Aloo-Gobhi, Jalebi, and Mughlai Paneer were exquisite.”

Sharing his experience, Sunil, a chef at the event, said, “I have prepared food for several government programs all over the country. However, this was a special assignment as we had to serve food to bigwigs like veteran politicians and leading industrialists. I am going back with great memories.”

Elaborating on the food arrangements, a district administration official said, “As many as 10 chefs and 125 staffers served the food during the summit. Different catering units were given the responsibility to arrange for silver and gold food court sections. As per the protocol, SPG personnel checked all dishes before they were being served to the VVIPs. No outside entry was prohibited.”