Cong demands formation of executive council of BHU

A delegation of Congress workers led by Varanasi city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) chief proctor demanding that the executive council of the varsity should be constituted at the earliest. Congress delegation submitting a memorandum to BHU chief Proctor Prof Shiv Praksh Singh at BHU central office. (HT Photo)

Besides, the delegation also asked for fulfilment of the demand of cardiologist Prof Om Shankar for the betterment of the department of cardiology, Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU.

Party city unit president Chaubey said that as per prior appointment, the Congress delegation reached the central office, BHU to meet vice chancellor Prof Sudhir Jain. The VC, however, refused to meet the delegation without any information following which the Congress leaders submitted the letter to BHU chief proctor Prof Shiv Prakash Singh.

Chaubey said that the executive council has not been formed in the BHU for a long time due to which various works suffer. Therefore, positive action should be taken immediately to form the executive council of the university.

Chaubey said that they demanded that since the BHU is an educational institution of global importance, patients from many states come to Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU for their treatment and whatever demands have been made by cardiologist Prof Om Shankar for the betterment of the department of cardiology should be fulfilled.

Chaubey said that the Congress delegation demanded that the notice given to the teachers and employees for supporting the movement of Prof Om Shankar should be withdrawn immediately.

The memorandum was signed by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai. The Congress delegation comprised city unit president Chaubey, district unit president Rajeshwar Singh Patel, BHU Alumni Association president and senior Congress leader Anil Srivastava, Fasahaat Hussain Babu, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Vinod Singh, Advocate Ansari, Arun Soni, Pramod Verma, Rana Rohit, Murari Yadav, Ashish Patel, Muhammad Ujjair, Suman Anand, Sambhu Kannaujiya, Rehan, Achay, Atul, Swarnjit, and others were prominently present.