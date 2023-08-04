Home / Cities / Others / Cong leader booked for taking out Muharram processions without nod

Cong leader booked for taking out Muharram processions without nod

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 04, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The processions caused chaos and posed threat to security, says the complaint lodged by presidents of two Muharram committees.

Two cases were lodged on Thursday against local Congress leader Parwez Akhtar Ansari for allegedly leading Muharram processions without seeking permission from the administration.

Lakhs taking part in the processions on the 10th Muharram in old city area of Prayagraj on July 29. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
In one of the FIRs lodged at Atarsuiya police station against Ansari, Faisal, Mumtaz, Aijaz and others, the complainant Mohd Aslam of Rani Mandi stated that he was taziadar of Mehendi procession of Kolhan Tola since 1991 while his son Shadab is the taziadar of Mehendi procession of Rani Mandi since 2008.

“However, Ansari fraudulently removed the name of Shadab and added the name of one Faisal as taziadar in the register of Atarsuiya police station while claiming that Shadab was dead,” he stated. Similarly, Parwez Akhtar got his name removed from register of Shahganj police station as taziadar of Kolhan Tola procession and added the name of one Aijaz Niyazi fraudulently.

The accused are also issuing threats, Aslam added.

In the other FIR, president of Atala Muharram Committee Saud Akhtar said that on eighth of Moharram on July 27, procession of Atala was being taken out during which Mehendi procession of Nammu is allowed. “Several people were in the procession when two illegal processions led by Parwez Akhtar Ansari also came out from Kolhan Tola. The sudden entry of these processions caused chaos and a stampede on GT Road causing injuries to around 20 people. Police force somehow controlled the situation,” stated the complainant.

Police officials said two FIRs have been lodged against Parwez and three other persons under CLA Act and other sections of IPC. Action will be taken following investigations, they added.

