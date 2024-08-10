Cong minority cell begins drive in Varanasi for caste census

A signature drive, demanding caste census, was carried out by the Varanasi unit of Congress minority cell in Benia area of Varanasi, on Saturday. Congress minority cell members carrying out a signature drive, demanding caste census, in Benia area of Varanasi on Saturday (HT Photo)

The drive began on the call of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Cell state president Shahnawaz Alam.

In the entire state, the Congress minority cell is running a fortnight-long signature drive for caste census. As part of it, Varanasi minority cell president Abdul Hameed Dode coordinated the drive.

Varanasi city unit Congress president Raghavendra Choubey said that the backward castes are looking to the Congress with hope. If the backward and Dalits join the agenda of social justice of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, then the BJP will be wiped out in 2027.

UPCC secretary Fasahat Hussain Babu said that the BJP is against an egalitarian social system.

In the programme, mainly Metropolitan Congress president Raghavendra Choubey, Congress state secretary Fasahat Hussain Babu, Minority Congress state general secretary Hasan Mehdi Kabban, Dr. Munir Siddiqui, Abdul Hameed Dode, Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Aslam Khan, former councilor Alisha Soni, Taufiq Qureshi, Noor Alam, Nurul Sheikh, Rais Ahmed, Badre Alam Abul Khair, along with passersby and traders signed in support of the signature drive.