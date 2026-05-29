Raipur, A corporator was among four people arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district for allegedly murdering a man last week and then burying his body along the banks of a river, a police official said on Friday.

Corporator among four arrested in Chhattisgarh for killing man, burying body along river

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The body of Bhuneshwar Yadav was dug out on Thursday, resulting in the arrests of Nohar Das Ratre alias Golu Ratre , an independent corporator in Mandir Hasaud area of Raipur district as well as his two friends Amit Rajput and Hemchand Banjare alias Sonu Banjare .

Shravan Jangde, Ratre's uncle and resident of Nandgaon in Mahasamund district, was held on charges of helping them hide the body, the official said.

"The incident took place on May 22 when the accused and victim had gone to Mahasamund to consume liquor. A probe began after Yadav's wife Ishwari, a resident of Indira Colony in Mandir Hasaud, lodged a missing complaint on May 23. She told police her husband had left Ratre's warehouse on the night of May 22 without informing anyone," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the probe, CCTV footage was examined and the three persons seen last with Yadav were questioned, who initially tried to mislead but later confessed to killing him, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the probe, CCTV footage was examined and the three persons seen last with Yadav were questioned, who initially tried to mislead but later confessed to killing him, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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They had consumed liquor at Ratre's warehouse in Nakta village on May 22 night, and proceeded to Mahasamund in a car to get more liquor, he said.

"Near a railway crossing on the Belsonda-Nandgaon road, Yadav allegedly abused Ratre and slapped him during an argument, saying he had become arrogant after being elected corporator. Enraged, Ratre, Rajput and Banjare thrashed Yadav till he became unresponsive. The accused panicked when they realised he was dead," the official said.

Ratre informed his uncle Jangde, who helped the three bury Yadav's body along the Mahanadi riverbank near Nandgaon village, the official said.

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"On Thursday, police carried out an excavation in the presence of the victim's family members and recovered the body from the riverbank. The body has been sent for post mortem," he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, causing disappearance of evidence and other offences was registered at Mahasamund police station, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.