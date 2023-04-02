Couple, two minor found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district: Police

A couple and two minor children from Pahadi Korwa, belonging to a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), were found hanging from a tree in a village in the Jashpur district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident but prima facie it appears that the couple died by suicide after allegedly killing the two children.

According to Umesh Kashyap, additional superintendent of police (ASP), they got information on Sunday morning about the incident that took place in Samarbar village.

The ASP said a police team reached the spot on Sunday afternoon along with a forensic unit. Upon reaching the incident spot, police found the couple and two children hanging from a tree, he added.

The ASP said that prima facie, as per the forensic experts, it appears that the couple killed the children first and later died by suicide.

“There were no signs of external injuries on the bodies,” said the ASP, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem only after which the cause of the death will be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police are taking statements from the villagers and relatives of the deceased.

This appears to be the first such case in the Pahadi Korba community, which mostly resides in the jungles, said the ASP.

