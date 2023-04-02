Home / Cities / Others / Couple, two minor found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district: Police

Couple, two minor found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 02, 2023 06:55 PM IST

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident but prima facie it appears that the couple died by suicide after allegedly killing their children

A couple and two minor children from Pahadi Korwa, belonging to a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), were found hanging from a tree in a village in the Jashpur district on Sunday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident but prima facie it appears that the couple died by suicide after allegedly killing the two children.

According to Umesh Kashyap, additional superintendent of police (ASP), they got information on Sunday morning about the incident that took place in Samarbar village.

Also Read: Woman, son end life after jumping into thermal plant lake in Bathinda

The ASP said a police team reached the spot on Sunday afternoon along with a forensic unit. Upon reaching the incident spot, police found the couple and two children hanging from a tree, he added.

The ASP said that prima facie, as per the forensic experts, it appears that the couple killed the children first and later died by suicide.

“There were no signs of external injuries on the bodies,” said the ASP, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem only after which the cause of the death will be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police are taking statements from the villagers and relatives of the deceased.

This appears to be the first such case in the Pahadi Korba community, which mostly resides in the jungles, said the ASP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Topics
police investigation couple killing suicide tree hanging + 5 more
police investigation couple killing suicide tree hanging + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out