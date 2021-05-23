Covid claims 29 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Even as 29 more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, the number of new cases dropped below 1,000 once again with 938 people testing positive for the virus.

With more patients being cured and discharged than those testing positive, the active case load has plunged by nearly 50% from the peak of 24,201 logged on May 12 to 12,223 on Sunday.

Even recovery rate was recorded at 90% or above across the tricity, while positivity rate dipped below 10% in Chandigarh and Panchkula and stood at 11% in Mohali, pointing to a receding second wave.

Mohali, which is the worst hit in the tricity, recorded 454 cases and 16 deaths on Sunday, followed by 360 cases and 10 casualties in Chandigarh, and 124 cases and three fatalities in Panchkula.

In Mohali, the number of active cases has dropped to 5,663 with 995 more patients being discharged on Sunday. Of 64,621 people tested positive so far, 58,092 have recovered. Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 866.

With a dip in cases in the past five days, the demand for medical oxygen has also come down from 26 metric ton to 20 metric ton, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

In Chandigarh, 4,874 cases remain active. Positivity rate stood at 9.8% on Sunday, which means of every 10 people sampled, only one tested positive for the virus. During the peak, it had jumped to around 25%.

Meanwhile, among the 10 dead, there was a 37-year-old woman from Burail. While two victims were in their 50s, all others were senior citizens, including a 99-year-old man from Sector 25.

As many as 58,489 people have tested positive in the UT so far, of whom 52,913 have recovered and 702 have died.

Panchkula is faring better than both its neighbours, as positivity rate has dropped to 6.9%, recovery rate has jumped to 94% and active case load stands at 1,686.

The district has reported 29,145 cases so far, of which 27,145 have been cured and discharged and 314 patients have died.