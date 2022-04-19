COVID SPURT: Yogi makes mask a must for NCR and Lucknow

Following spurt in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in NCR region, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed mandatory wearing of mask in six districts of the national capital region, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, and also in Lucknow.

On Monday, 115 more people tested positive for the disease in UP that included 7 students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow and three foreigners in Agra. Agra is a favourite destination for foreigners because of the Taj Mahal.

“In Lohia university about 150 samples were collected from students, of which seven students tested positive,” said university vice chancellor Prof SK Bhatnagar.

Worried students of the university threatened to boycott the examinations but the university went ahead with it. Registrar Anil Mishra said, “A number of students appeared in the exams. Separate arrangements were made for the students who had tested positive. A medical team from the CMO issued an advisory following which the exams were held.”

The chief minister gave the directive during the review meeting on Covid situation with his Team-9 here. He said samples of symptomatic patients should be mandatorily tested.

A close was watch being kept on the Covid situation, Yogi said.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar, 65 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours. Ghaziabad recorded 20 new cases and Lucknow 10 in the past 24 hours.

Yogi said genome sequencing of samples collected from the NCR region was being carried out and that Omicron variant of Covid was confirmed.

According to experts, there could be further increase in the number of Covid patients but this would not result in condition of patients turning serious.

People should follow Covid protocol, he said, adding that public address system should be used effectively.

There are 695 active cases of Covid in the state at present.

In all, 83,864 Covid tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Out of them, 115 new Covid cases were confirmed while 29 were discharged during the same period.

He said progress of Covid vaccination was satisfactory but added that there was need to expedite vaccination of children.

He said 103% of adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine till now in UP. He said 86.34% beneficiaries received both doses of vaccine. In the 15 to 18-year age group, 94% have received the first dose. He said the second dose should also be given to children in 12 to 15-year age group as per eligibility.

Booster dose (for those in the 18-60 age group) could be taken at 700 private vaccination centres. No person should remain deprived of vaccine, he said.

Foreigners test positive in Agra

AGRA Agra reported five Covid cases, including three foreign women travellers and a student, on Monday.

“There is a rise in Covid-19 cases in NCR districts. Those in Agra having guests from NCR should be vigilant and get their tests conducted. Besides, those hosting diplomats from Delhi should also be on alert,” said chief medical officer (CMO) of Agra Dr AK Srivastava.