Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 hits lives: 300 GNDU students have job offers, but no marksheets
others

Covid-19 hits lives: 300 GNDU students have job offers, but no marksheets

Now, an overwhelming majority of the students have favoured offline examinations in a survey that the university conducted
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST
DMCs of intermediate semesters are not available as last year, students were promoted on the basis of cumulative average of their grades of previous semesters (HT FILE PHOTO)

AMRITSAR Over 300 students who graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University this year have got job offers at good pay, but have no detailed marks cards (DMCs) to back their academic performance, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These students are now facing a peculiar situation with DMCs of their intermediate semesters not available, as they were promoted in 2020, on the basis of the cumulative average of their grades of previous semesters. This was done as per government direction,” said a GNDU spokesperson.

“Some companies who have issued offer letters are finding it difficult to evolve a criteria to hire prospective employees in absence of concrete and comprehensive evidence of their academic performance in form of detailed marks cards of all the semesters,” he said, adding that online exams without university supervision had been rejected.

On its part, the university had conducted students’ survey by creating a dedicated page to take feedback from students, as to their choice of the method of examination and also the fallacies in the exams held last year.

“The overwhelming majority of the students have favoured offline examinations. The university has conveyed this to the Punjab government. However, GNDU will conduct examinations as per guidelines and directions from the state government,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP