Covid-19 situation in city likely to see multi-storey flyover at Nal Stop miss completion deadline

PUNE Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s (Maha-Metro) plan to ensure the multi-storey flyover at Nal Stop on Karve road will be ready by June has been scuppered by the Covid-19 situation in the city.

Hemant Sonwane, general manager, Maha-Metro said, “The flyover work is going on in full swing, but, due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be a delay in completing the work. At present, the reinforcement of the pier caps is in progress.”

With a majority of the Pune Metro labour workforce having returned to their native places, work has slowed down.

Maha-Metro and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials held a joint meeting in December 2020, at which the deadline of June 2021 was declared.

The PMC sewage department had also given permission to Maha-Metro to lay storm-water drainage pipes on both sides of Karve road.

Abhijit Dombe, executive engineer, PMC’s road department, said, “Last year, people faced lots of problems during the monsoons. Work is in its final stages. Maha-Metro has assured us the work will be completed before the monsoon begins.”

PMC has also given permission to Maha-Metro to dismantle a pedestrian bridge on Karve road.

The proposed flyover will come up with 13 pillars, three of them in the middle of Nal Stop square. The top tier of the flyover will be for the metro rail, while the lower tier will cater to vehicular traffic.

The flyover will start after SNDT chowk on Karve road and pass over Nal Stop chowk, descending onto the next square.

It is 572 metres in length and 6.1 metres wide. The corporation contributed ₹30 crore and Pune Metro ₹26 crore for this flyover project.