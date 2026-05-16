CPI-ML Bihar conclave: Dipankar lays emphasis on strengthening people’s movements and Oppn unity

PATNA

CPI-ML leaders stage a protest march against BJP’s ‘bulldozer raj’ in Darbhanga. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

General secretary of the CPI-ML(liberation) Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday called upon the Opposition parties to intensify people’s movements for the rights of the poor, working class and students as the party kick-started its 3-day conference in Laheriasarai in Darbhanga district.

The conference was attended by all top functionaries of the ML as well as a number of INDIA bloc leaders.

Bhattacharya accused the BJP of running “bulldozers” instead of Sushashan by denying the democratic rights of people. He said that there is once again a need for a struggle to uphold the democratic rights of people and win it to gain liberation while referring to how people’s power in Iran has given a big resistance to the mighty US-Israel forces in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The INDIA bloc emerged through movements against CAA, farm laws and minimum wages by working class. We ( opposition parties)have to associate with such movements and strengthen them,” said Bhattacharya, adding that there should be strong resistance against false narratives being spread by those in power and continue the people’s struggle. “We have to stop the bulldozer model of governance of the BJP at any cost . The BJP has come to power in Bihar and West Bengal and they want to apply the same model,” the ML leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The INDIA bloc emerged through movements against CAA, farm laws and minimum wages by working class. We ( opposition parties)have to associate with such movements and strengthen them,” said Bhattacharya, adding that there should be strong resistance against false narratives being spread by those in power and continue the people’s struggle. “We have to stop the bulldozer model of governance of the BJP at any cost . The BJP has come to power in Bihar and West Bengal and they want to apply the same model,” the ML leader said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The conference, being held after seven months of the major left party’s drubbing in the 2025 assembly polls, is going to discuss the party’s future course of action and also to take steps for sprucing up the organisation of the party in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conference, being held after seven months of the major left party’s drubbing in the 2025 assembly polls, is going to discuss the party’s future course of action and also to take steps for sprucing up the organisation of the party in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several prominent leaders from INDIA bloc constituents like RJD, Congress, Vikashsheel Insaan Party and IIP ( Indian Inclusive Party) addressed the event. Mangani Lal Mandal, state RJD president, in his address, said there is need for protests and movements against the use of EVMs in polls and also expressed reservations at the way ₹ 10,000 to women under the Mukhymantri Mahila Rojgar Yojan (MMRY) were distributed during the period of state elections in Bihar last year. He also alleged the state had witnessed a rise in crime , violence against women and rampant poverty in the last two decades of NDA rule.

Senior state Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha praised the way INDIA bloc has been waging its struggle for strengthening democratic forces despite alleged electoral malpractices, misuse of institutions and machinery by the ruling coalition and stressed intensifying people’s movements. IP Gupta, MLA and head of IIP, also slammed the state government for rising inflation, police lathi-charge on students and razing of settlements of the poor. “The bulldozers are only used against the weaker sections and poor by this government,” Gupta said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior ML leaders like Swadesh Bhattacharya, Mina Tiwary, Shashi Yadav, state secretary of CPI, Ram Naresh Pandey , Sudama Prasad, MP, ML, Dhirendra Jha, and Balgovind Bind of VIP too condemned the way state governments in BJP ruled states are using alleged repressive measures to curb democratic rights of people.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON