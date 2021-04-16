Home / Cities / Others / Cremation sites in Kanpur working overtime, 35 new platforms set up
Cremation sites in Kanpur working overtime, 35 new platforms set up

By Haidar Naqvi
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
KANPUR Thirty-five new temporary platforms have been set up on the 20-km Bithoor-Sidhnath Ghat stretch along river Ganga to cremate bodies that are piling up at Bhagwatdas, Bhaironghat and Sidhnath ghats (cremation sites) in this area of Kanpur amid the Covid spike.

While the tradition cremations are on till dusk, three electric crematoriums at these sites are working post midnight.

In the last four days, 74 bodies have been consigned to flames — 64 of them are said to be of Covid positive patients, said employees at the cremation sites.

On an average, 18 infected bodies are being burnt daily in each of the crematoriums at Bhagwatdass, Bhaironghat and Sidhnath ghats, they said.

In the past two weeks, these crematoriums received 125 bodies. But the scenario changed in the past one week, said the employees, adding that they incinerated 20 bodies on Wednesday night, 18 of which were of corona positive people.

“The temperature of the fireproof brick platform on which the body is kept for incineration remains 900 to 1000 degrees, whereas it should not be more than 600 degrees,” said an employee. We fear the chimney and other parts of incinerator may start melting,” he added.

Puttan Mishra, a priest at Bhaironghat, said the number of traditional cremations (with wood) has also increased. The number, he said, has doubled in one week from the average 20 to 40 bodies.

