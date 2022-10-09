Crime branch invokes MCOCA against Salim Fruit

Mumbai Crime branch officials have invoked stringent sections of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brother in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit in an extortion case. Fruit, along with his aide Riyaz Bhati, had allegedly extorted a sum of ₹7.5 lakh and forcibly took away his Range Rover worth around ₹30 lakh from the Versova-based businessman.

Sections of MCOCA are generally invoked against persons or group of persons who is/are involved or part of an organized crime syndicate.

Fruit was produced before the MCOCA court on Friday that remanded him to police custody till October 11.

After NIA arrested Fruit, his aide Bhati met the complainant at the Lokhandwala complex in Andheri and threatened him to keep his mouth shut or else he will invite anger of the entire D-Company, said a police officer. Bhati was also arrested in the case.

Fruit was arrested by the NIA on August 4 this year for his involvement in a terror-funding case registered in Delhi on February 3 against Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees and Chhota Shakeel among others. The men have allegedly been involved in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency, unauthorized possession or involvement in acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda.

The crime branch is also investigating a cheating and forgery case registered against Fruit at Dadar police station last month for allegedly using his underworld connections to acquire 50 per cent share in a south Mumbai property using fabricated documents.