CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Raipur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday, police said. Police said the CRPF personnel accidentally stepped on a pressure-activated IED planted by Maoists, triggering the blast. (Representational image)

The incident occurred near a CRPF camp under Jagargunda police station limits, bordering Dantewada district, during an ‘area domination and search’ operation by security personnel, said R.K. Barman, additional superintendent of police, Dantewada.

As the team was returning, head constable M.N. Shukla of the CRPF’s 231st battalion accidentally stepped on a pressure-activated IED, triggering the blast, he said.

The injured head constable was given preliminary medical treatment before he was airlifted to Raipur for further care, Barman added.

Maoists frequently plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in forested areas to target security forces patrolling interior regions of Bastar, which comprises seven districts, including Dantewada and Sukma.

On February 4, two security personnel were injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district.

Earlier, on January 17, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were wounded when Naxalites triggered an IED blast in Narayanpur district. Similarly, on January 16, two commandos of CoBRA, a special CRPF unit, sustained injuries in a pressure IED explosion in Bijapur.

On January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district, while two policemen were wounded in Bijapur in separate IED-related incidents.

On January 10, a villager lost his life, and three others were injured in two separate IED blasts in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district.