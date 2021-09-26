CSIR’s 80th foundation day celebrated at IHBT, Palampur

The 80th foundation day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was celebrated at the Institute of Himalayan Resource Biotechnology (IHBT), Palampur on Sunday.

Formed in 1942, the CSIR is known worldwide for its scientific and industrial contributions in various fields and has an effective network of 37 national laboratories across India.

Presently, the council has about 12,500 scientific, technical and administrative personnel serving the nation.

Chief guest Prof RK Khandal, fellow, the Royal Society of Chemistry, London and president R&D and Business Development, India Glycols Limited, Noida delivered the foundation day lecture on ‘Changing industrial trends: Increasing demand for renewable chemicals’.

In his address, Khandal highlighted on clean energy, eco-friendly technology, and making new and renewable chemicals using waste material.

“Sustainability of agriculture is crucial for the coming times,” said Khandal, while appreciating the work done by the institute to strengthen the rural economy by developing technologies from Himalayan bio-resources.

He emphasised on the need of adopting green and clean technology for bio-fuel production such as making bio-fuel from biomass, which is known as ‘purple ethanol’. He said CSIR can play an important role in the direction of production of bio-fuel.

Earlier, IHBT director Dr Sanjay Kumar briefed about the key activities and achievements of the institute.

He congratulated scientists of the institute who received the CSIR technology award for achievements in the field of biology and technology dissemination.

He said the IHBT published total 145 research papers with an average of 3.43 and highest impact factor of 11.38. In addition, 27 book chapters were published and total 51 patents were filed.

At the same time, there was also innovation of technology at the grassroots level due to which the institute has strengthened the relationship with various stakeholders through entrepreneurship development.