others

Cyber cops recover funds siphoned off from victims’ bank accounts in Prayagraj

The cyber cell police contacted bank officials and authorities of the concerned payment apps and gateways. The transfer of cash was stalled after the relevant process.
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Over 2.30 lakh were recovered and returned to the four online fraud victims. (Pic for representation)

: Four victims of online fraud got their money back with the help of Cyber Cell police of Prayagraj on Tuesday. The Cyber Cell team ensured the return of the whole amount that was siphoned off from their bank accounts. In total, over 2.30 lakh were recovered and returned to the four online fraud victims, officials said.

SP crime Ashutosh Mishra said Sangeeta Dwivedi of Khuldabad lost 99,000 through Phone Pe app installed on her mobile, while Rahul Bind of Sarai Inayat lost 63,000 through same means. In another fraud 38,380 was siphoned off through AnyDesk app from Subhash Chandra Dubey while Ram Murti Mishra of Georgetown also lost cash 30,000 after he shared an OTP send to his mobile which the fraudsters used to withdraw cash through ATM machine.

Soon after receiving complaints,the cyber cell police contacted bank officials and authorities of the concerned payment apps and gateways. The transfer of cash was stalled after the relevant process and the siphoned off cash was returned to the accounts of the victims, SP crime added.

SP crime further said online frauds should immediately be reported on Cyber Cell complaint number 9454405263. Bank customers should remain alert and stay away from any online allurement regarding lottery, bank detail update etc. People should themselves go to bank for updating their details and report to Bank authorities and police if they find any anomalies.

