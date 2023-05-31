Cyber thug posing as RBI official held from Noida

LUCKNOW City police on Tuesday arrested a cyber thug from Noida who used to hoodwink people (in India and abroad) by impersonating as an official of The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) or Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During the police interrogation, the man revealed that he used to work at a private call centre. (HT Photo)

“The accused, 30-year-old Deepak Gautam, is a resident of New Delhi. He was arrested from Noida on Tuesday by Manak Nagar police unit and the cybercrime cell of Lucknow police. A cash amount of ₹47,000, two mobile phones, and data sheets, among others have also been found in his possession. The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC,” said police in its press note.

“Earlier, a complaint was received at Manak Nagar Police station about a cyber fraud of ₹7 lakh in the name of tax and other expenses by a man impersonating as IRDA and RBI officer. With the help of surveillance and technical machinery, the man identified was nabbed from Noida,” said Lucknow Police.

During the police interrogation, the man revealed that he used to work at a private call centre. In order to make quick bucks, he left his job and started duping people of money by impersonating as a government official.