Cybersecurity, e-governance and fencing enter UP Board curriculum

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) introduced significant curriculum changes for the 2026-27 academic session, with a renewed focus on digital literacy, cybersecurity awareness, sports education and academic quality enhancement. These revisions aim to equip students with practical skills while aligning school education with emerging technological and societal needs.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj

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A major overhaul of the Class 10 computer science syllabus aims to develop essential digital competencies. New topics include e-governance, e-commerce, and cybersecurity, incorporating popular government digital platforms such as UMANG, DigiLocker, Aarogya Setu and Mera Aadhaar (UIDAI). Students will also be introduced to online safety practices, such as creating strong, unique passwords, using multi-factor authentication, identifying cyber threats and ensuring secure Wi-Fi usage.

Board officials stated that the updated syllabus familiarises students with digital services that are increasingly integral to everyday life and governance. These changes are designed to enhance digital awareness and prepare students for a technology-driven future.

To promote physical fitness, fencing has been included in the syllabus for Moral Education, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education (Classes 9 and 11). This addition is intended to encourage participation in lesser-known sporting disciplines and provide students with exposure to a wider range of competitive sports.

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{{^usCountry}} To improve learning outcomes, subject experts have introduced four unit tests for remedial teaching in all subjects at the Intermediate level (Classes 11 and 12). While these school-level tests will help assess concept mastery and identify learning gaps, officials clarified that the marks obtained will not be added to the final marksheets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To improve learning outcomes, subject experts have introduced four unit tests for remedial teaching in all subjects at the Intermediate level (Classes 11 and 12). While these school-level tests will help assess concept mastery and identify learning gaps, officials clarified that the marks obtained will not be added to the final marksheets. {{/usCountry}}

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The board has also replaced internal assessments with public practical examinations for Science and Home Science at the High School level. This move aims to strengthen practical learning while ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in evaluation.

According to board officials, the revised curriculum was finalised following extensive meetings with subject committees and a comprehensive review of the syllabi for High School (Classes 9 and 10) and Intermediate (Classes 11 and 12). Experts recommended these changes to align with contemporary educational requirements and national priorities.

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“Modifications to the High School computer science and sports curricula reflect these expert recommendations. The syllabi for all High School and Intermediate subjects for the 2026-27 academic session are now available on the UP Board website,” said Bhagwati Singh, secretary, UP Board.