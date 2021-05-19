‘Cyclone Tauktae damages 5,000ha farmland damaged in Raigad’

While the proceedings of damage estimation by Cyclone Tauktae is still under way, the preliminary assessment by the Raigad district administration has revealed a damage of 5,000 hectares of farmland.

Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mhasla and Poladpur talukas have been hit hardest by the cyclone. Around 6,026 houses in the district have been partially damaged and 10 houses have been completely damaged. Four people were killed and seven others injured, and no one was reported missing. Besides, two cattle have died.

Raigad Collector, Nidhi Choudhary, said, “No roads are closed at present as the administration took immediate action in clearing those where trees, branches, and poles fell during the cyclone. The damage estimates are preliminary and the final report will take a few more days. Approximately 5,000 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged in the district, mainly mango, coconut and paddy. However, unlike Cyclone Nisarga, the trees were not damaged this time, only the fruits were damaged.”

MSEDCL’s 168 high tension poles, 426 low tension poles and 12 transformers were also damaged by the cyclone. Of the 1960 villages in the district, power was restored in 1,299 villages while restoration work was still under way in 661 villages, which have a combined population of around 1.6 lakh.

Raigad has 99 Covid centres that were working with the help of generators. Electricity supply in 92 hospitals was restored. “Power in the remaining seven was also restored but got tripped again. They have a double generator back up and the restoration work is on,” Choudhary added.

The fishing community, too, has borne the brunt of the cyclone. Around 125 fishing nets and 150 boats in the district have been partially damaged.

Raigad Guardian Minister, Aditi Tatkare, visited Raigad on Tuesday to take stock of the damage. “The experience from last year’s Cyclone Nisarga helped the administration in preparing well this time. Comparatively, the damages are less this year,” Tatkare said.

153 trees fall in Navi Mumbai (SUBHEAD)

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, 153 trees fell in two days including 31 on Monday night. No one suffered injuries, adds Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan.

“A shop in Ghansoli caught fire due to an electric short circuit, possibly triggered by the storm in the early hours of Tuesday. The officials from Koparkhairane fire station reached there on time and doused the fire. No casualties were reported,” said an official from Navi Mumbai’s disaster management cell.