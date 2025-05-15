CZA sets up 5-member team to probe bird flu scare at Gorakhpur zoo

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has formed a five-member team to investigate the death of a tigress, whose post-mortem confirmed bird flu (H5N1), and study the impact of avian influenza at the Gorakhpur zoo. A worker sprays medicine at Kanpur zoo premises amid apprehensions of possible spread of bird flu, Wednesday, May 14 (PTI)

The tigress, Shakti, died at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur on May 7.

Lab reports from IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), Bareilly and National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal, on May 12 confirmed a bird flu (H5) strain in the sample. Thereafter, all zoos across Uttar Pradesh and the Etawah lion safari were closed for seven days till May 20. Teams from Lucknow and elsewhere have already visited the Gorakhpur zoo.

The CZA has formed a 5-member team of veterinary doctors and pathologists, confirmed Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife, Uttar Pradesh (PCCF-W, UP).

The team has representatives from the ministry of animal husbandry and dairy, wildlife health management department, Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun), ICAR Bareilly and Bhopal.

The report will be submitted within 15 days. Based on the findings, the future course of action for the zoos and safari parks in the state will be determined,” Vemuri said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review meeting on Tuesday and issued directives to ensure the safety of all animals in the state’s zoos and safari parks.

Vemuri stated, “A special monitoring system and stringent health safety protocols are being rigorously enforced across all zoos in the state, including those in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and the Etawah Safari Park. All divisional forest officers (DFOs) have been directed to conduct regular health checkups for animals and to immediately report any signs of irregularities. Moreover, wild animals are now being fed only after routine health assessments to ensure their well-being.”

The tigress, Shakti, was brought to Gorakhpur after being rescued from Mailani in Lakhimpur Kheri in May 2024. She was over two years’ old.

Meanwhile, precautions have been implemented at the zoos and safari.

After closure of zoos in Uttar Pradesh, the food supplier has been asked to provide a list of sources of feed for animals. Strict monitoring of all animals across zoos in the state began on Wednesday.

“Notice has been issued to the agency supplying food (for animals),” deputy director, Gorakhpur Zoo, Dr Yogesh Partap Singh said.

“The agency that supplies meat and other items to the zoo has been directed to provide complete list of sources of their ingredient and material in 48-hours. This firm supplies mutton, chicken and fruits too,” he added.

Dr Ashok Pandey, virologist at the regional medical research centre in Gorakhpur, said samples of 105 zoo staff have tested negative for the (bird flu) infection.

Gorakhpur zoo director Dr Vikas Yadav said the authorities are on alert. He added that poultry farms and chicken outlets have been directed to sanitise enclosures. Kits to check birds flu will be made available, he said.

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, Lucknow, has not reported any bird flu case till now. Nevertheless, deep cleaning and sanitisation of premises is being carried out.

Inmates will be kept under observation by the veterinarians and zookeepers. None of the animals at Lucknow Zoo are given a poultry diet, officials said.

High-level monitoring has been ensured at Kanpur Zoological Park.

The tiger, Pataudi, who was shifted out of Gorakhpur zoo due to health reasons, is under observation.

“The tiger, Pataudi, is eating food and is normal in behaviour. His samples have been taken and a report will guide us further,” a zoo official said.

With inputs from Gorakhpur and Kanpur