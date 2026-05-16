Daal Mandi project: 100 buildings purchased, 70 demolished

Work is progressing fast in the Daal Mandi road-widening project. At least 187 buildings have been identified for the project, and of these, 100 buildings have been purchased and registered. Of the 100 purchased, 70 buildings have been demolished amidst tight security arrangements.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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There are six mosques among the buildings identified for the project and the district administration has started negotiations with the clerics regarding the mosques. All six mosques affected by the widening project are Waqf Board properties.

Efforts are on to acquire these properties according to the rules laid down, said a senior official.

In this regard, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar said that a letter has been sent to the Waqf Board. It is hoped that the acquisition process will be completed in accordance with the rules.

After receiving a response from the Board, the district administration will take a decision regarding them.

Only 81 structures remain in which negotiations are yet to start.

The 650-metre road will be widened from 5 m to 17.5 m. The deadline for the project is June 2026.

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