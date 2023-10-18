Dairies run on govt, pvt land: PNN launches action against owners

The Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) officials have begun acting against dairies that are being run on encroached government land in Sangam city. Dairies being run illegally on grabbed land are also under the scanner.

Stray cattle on the streets Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, PNN officials have been running a cattle-catching drive for the past few weeks, in a bid to end the menace of stray cattle on the roads – a big cause of traffic jams and mishaps.

Recently, the PNN team caught the cattle of a dairy owner who had been running his business on illegally grabbed land. PNN officials also identified two other dairies near the high court which are being run illegally.

On Saturday, the veterinary department of PNN launched a drive and caught half-a-dozen cattle from a dairy in Rajruppur area. The diary was being run illegally on the private property of another person.

The team also carried out a raid on another dairy in Bamrauli area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new initiative by PNN is a cause for worry for those dairy owners who have been plying their trade on government land, for the PNN team is seizing the cattle of such dairy owners.

Dr Vijay Amrit Raj, chief veterinary officer, PNN, said he has received multiple complaints that some dairy owners are running their business on illegally grabbed government lands or properties of other persons. An inquiry was carried out after receiving many complaints which revealed that over a dozen dairies in the city are being run on government lands or illegally grabbed properties.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!