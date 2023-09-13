Dairy owners object shifting to cattle colonies in Prayagraj

The dairy owners in the city have raised objections over Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s proposal to shift their dairies to the proposed cattle colonies while claiming the plots of allotted land are too small as compared to the number of cattle to be accommodated here.

(Sourced pic for representation)

Moreover, the proposed cattle colonies are under flood affected area, they claimed.

The Prayagraj Nagar Nigam is planning to shift the dairies outside the city limits to ensure cleanliness.

In a meeting held on Monday, Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg put forth the proposal of shifting the dairies to cattle colonies in Phaphamau and Arail and then asked the dairy owners about their opinion. Mayor Ganesh Chandra Kesarwani was also present.

Representing the dairy owners, Samajwadi Party leader Sandeep Yadav raised objection on shifting the dairies to cattle colonies at both the places.

Sandeep said both the places identified for proposed cattle colonies fell under flood affected areas. The basic facilities for running dairies are absent at both the places. Moreover, Sandeep claimed that the size of plots which are provided to dairy owners at cattle colonies are too small. The Nagar Nigam wants to shift 6500 dairy owners into just 225 small plots which is not possible, he added.

Supporting the claims made by Sandeep, the dairy owners demanded to search for other suitable and bigger places for shifting the dairies.

The dairy owners also raised questions on the proposed cowdung gas plant to be set up by a private company. They asked if they have to take cowdung to the plant on their own or would it be collected by the company. The company’s representative failed to provide any satisfactory answers and said that every information would be provided after the start of the plant on October 15.

Mayor Ganesh Chandra Kesarwani said the Nagar Nigam officials have been asked to search for other suitable places for shifting the dairies. However, he said that dairies should be shifted outside the city to ensure cleanliness. Dairy owners will also get more facilities and the city will also remain clean, he added.

