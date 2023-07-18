Dalit teen thrashed, forced to remove his excreta manually

KANPUR In yet another case of assault on a Dalit, a minor belonging from SC community was allegedly thrashed and forced to remove his excreta manually in Saifai (Etawah). The victim, a class 11th student, was out to attend nature’s call in the morning when the incident took place.

According to the FIR lodged with the Saifai police unit in connection with the case, the minor had gone to attend nature’s call in Jagram Yadav’s fields. Infuriated over this, Yadav allegedly thrashed him and forced him to remove the excreta from his field. The alleged incident took place on July 13 in Parsana panchayat.

“Jagram Yadav insulted and attacked all those who opposed the treatment of my 15-year-old son. He also thrashed the boy’s aunt, who was working in nearby fields, for trying to save him,” said the victim’s father in the FIR.

The accused also hurled abuses at the boy. An FIR was lodged in this connection on July 14 when the victim’s father returned from Delhi.

Additional SP rural Satyapal Singh said that a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act while adding that circle officer, Saifai, Nagendra Chaubey, is conducting the investigation. “Jaydev Yadav is on the loose. Police are conducting raids for his arrest,” he said. Meanwhile, Yadav has filed a surrender application in the court also.

The latest incident comes days after the one in Sonbhadra where a man urinated in a tribal man’s ear. Previously, the Madhya Pradesh case in which a man urinated upon a Dalit caught national attention.

