Daylight hold-up in Mathura: Armed men decamp with cash, jewellery

Three armed men on a motorcycle held up a jewellery shop at gunpoint and decamped with cash and gold and silver ornaments, in Mathura, on Tuesday. The accused escaped with ₹2.5 lakh, 400 gm of gold and 2.5 kg of silver.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Martand Pratap Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Mathura city, said, “It was a robbery committed at a jewellery shop owned by Sanjeev Verma during the day on Tuesday. Three armed men came to the shop and held those in the shop at gunpoint and took away gold and silver ornaments.

“Two teams under inspector in-charge at Sadar and Refinery Police Station have been constituted. Surveillance and special operations group (SOG) teams have been activated to trace the accused who will be nabbed at the earliest,” said Singh.

Reports suggest that the accused opened fire when a crowd tried to stop them near the shop, in Narsipuram locality, within the Sadar police station limits of Mathura.

The incident occurred while the Mathura police is gearing up for the forthcoming visit of prime minister Narendra Modi who will be attending the Braj Raj Utsav on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON