Dead, bound body of engineer washes ashore on banks of Indrayani; probe underway
Dead, bound body of engineer washes ashore on banks of Indrayani; probe underway

PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:30 PM IST
PUNE: The body of an engineer was found on the banks of the Indrayani river in the north Kelgaon area of Khed taluka, Pune, at around 2.30pm on Monday. The body washed ashore behind the Lord Vitthal temple in the area, with the limbs bound with thin red and yellow ropes. According to the police, the limbs were tied together before throwing the body into the river.

The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Balasaheb Borude, 24, a resident of Goregaon in Parner area of Ahmednagar. He is survived by two younger siblings and parents who stay in Ahmednagar.

Assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad of Alandi police station who is investigating the case said, “There was a washed-up Aadhaar card in Borude’s pocket which helped identify him. He graduated from a local engineering college in 2019 and worked with a company in Chakan till January but he quit the same month and was unemployed ever since. His parents and acquaintances say that he was not the kind to have enemies.”

The doctors have preserved Borude’s viscera for further analysis after post-mortem to identify the cause of death. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Alandi police station.

