Deepika donates 15 lakh for treatment of acid attack survivor

Actor Deepika Padukone has come forward to help out Bala, 25, an acid attack survivor, who had worked with Deepika in ‘Chhapaak’.

Deepika has donated ₹15 lakh for Bala, who is suffering from a kidney ailment and is struggling for life while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, in Delhi, where she goes for dialysis.

Ashish Shukla, the director of ‘Chhanv Foundation’ thanked Deepika Padukone for her generous act. “Acid attack survivor Bala found new hope, as Deepika Padukone extended a helping hand to save her life. Bala, who is suffering from a life-threatening kidney disease, urgently needs a kidney transplant to survive. Word reached Deepika and she donated an exceedingly generous amount of ₹15,00,000 to the ‘Save Bala’ campaign,” Shukla stated.

“Bala is a real-life star who also featured on The Kapil Sharma show. She has inspired many by surviving even the toughest of times but is now forced to battle for life,” said Ajay Tomar, the public relations officer at Sheroes Hangout, a café run and managed by acid attack survivors. Since 2017, Bala had been associated with Sheroes Hangout, run and managed under the umbrella of Chhanv Foundation.

“Her condition is deteriorating every day due to the failure of both her kidneys and she is somehow surviving on dialysis. Without a kidney transplant, she won’t live to see another day. Being an acid attack survivor, her weakened immunity is already a threat to her life,” a press statement released by ‘Chhanv Foundation on Thursday, read.

Bala still requires further monetary help to come out of this tragedy, and hence, the Chhanv Foundation is seeking as much support as possible. A fundraising campaign called ‘Save Bala’ has been started on the crowd-funding platform ‘Milaap’, to not only ensure that Bala gets quality medical treatment, but also to provide the survival cost for her family, Ashish Shukla said.

“Moreover, there are 150 different survivors with stories like Bala, whom Chhanv wants to help through its campaign called ‘Smile Goal Hai’. If more generous people like Deepika Padukone come forward to help these survivors, lives can be transformed,” the press statement read.

Caption: Acid attack survivor Bala.