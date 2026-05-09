Delays in solar rooftop scheme: Show cause notices issued to 331 vendors

The district administration has warned action against 331 vendors for alleged negligence and delays in the implementation of the solar rooftop installation programme under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Prayagraj.

Roof-top solar panels being installed in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

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The scheme, aimed at promoting clean and affordable energy, is part of a broader push towards green energy adoption. It encourages installation of solar rooftop systems in private households and is a key component of the government’s renewable energy strategy.

Prayagraj has been assigned a target of installing 1 lakh solar rooftop systems, and the progress is being regularly reviewed by the district administration.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that show-cause notices have been issued to 331 vendors after several cases of delays and laxity in handling consumer applications were identified. He warned that if pending applications are not resolved within 72 hours at the vendor level, recommendations for blacklisting them will be made.

In the state budget 2026–27, the government has allocated ₹2,104 crore to strengthen the green energy sector, including plans to develop Prayagraj as a solar city.

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{{^usCountry}} Komil Dwivedi, project manager (additional charge), New and Renewable Energy Development Agency, Uttar Pradesh, said that by April 2026, 16,748 rooftop solar systems had already been installed in the district, generating approximately 40,562 kW of solar power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Komil Dwivedi, project manager (additional charge), New and Renewable Energy Development Agency, Uttar Pradesh, said that by April 2026, 16,748 rooftop solar systems had already been installed in the district, generating approximately 40,562 kW of solar power. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the scheme, households receive subsidies based on system capacity. A 1 kW system gets ₹45,000 in subsidy, while a 2 kW system receives ₹90,000. Systems of 3 kW and above are eligible for ₹1.08 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the scheme, households receive subsidies based on system capacity. A 1 kW system gets ₹45,000 in subsidy, while a 2 kW system receives ₹90,000. Systems of 3 kW and above are eligible for ₹1.08 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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