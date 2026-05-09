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Delays in solar rooftop scheme: Show cause notices issued to 331 vendors

Prayagraj has been assigned a target of installing 1 lakh solar rooftop systems, and the progress is being regularly reviewed by the district administration

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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The district administration has warned action against 331 vendors for alleged negligence and delays in the implementation of the solar rooftop installation programme under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Prayagraj.

Roof-top solar panels being installed in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The scheme, aimed at promoting clean and affordable energy, is part of a broader push towards green energy adoption. It encourages installation of solar rooftop systems in private households and is a key component of the government’s renewable energy strategy.

Prayagraj has been assigned a target of installing 1 lakh solar rooftop systems, and the progress is being regularly reviewed by the district administration.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that show-cause notices have been issued to 331 vendors after several cases of delays and laxity in handling consumer applications were identified. He warned that if pending applications are not resolved within 72 hours at the vendor level, recommendations for blacklisting them will be made.

In the state budget 2026–27, the government has allocated 2,104 crore to strengthen the green energy sector, including plans to develop Prayagraj as a solar city.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Delays in solar rooftop scheme: Show cause notices issued to 331 vendors
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