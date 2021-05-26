Home / Cities / Others / Delhi govt serves notice to 74 private hospitals for not updating bed status on app
Delhi govt serves notice to 74 private hospitals for not updating bed status on app

New Delhi: The Delhi government has served show cause notices to 74 private hospitals and nursing homes on Tuesday for not uploading the status of beds earmarked for Covid-19 regularly on the Delhi Corona app
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has served show cause notices to 74 private hospitals and nursing homes on Tuesday for not uploading the status of beds earmarked for Covid-19 regularly on the Delhi Corona app. Notices have been served to both the Max hospitals in Saket, VIMHANS, and Primus among others.

Maximum hospitals that have been served notices are those with 100 beds or less, according to a Delhi government official. “Action will be taken depending on the hospitals’ responses,” the official said.

On May 7, the government ordered all hospitals, including the ones run by the Delhi government, were asked to update the information on the application every two hours to ensure that the information could be used by those looking for beds. The CM also said that no calls on the helpline should be missed.

The app was developed by the government to inform people about the real-time availability of beds in June last year before Delhi saw its first surge in the cases of the viral infection. Along with the bed status, now the application also displays the amount of oxygen the hospitals have in stock after the city faced an oxygen crisis in April-end.

Max and Primus hospitals were contacted, but no response was received.

Dr Ubaid Hamid, medical director of VIMHANS hospitals, said, “We haven’t received the official notice but it has been communicated to us through WhatsApp. I am not sure whether the notice was meant for us because the address stated is different. We have been updating the app regularly, except on two days when the person in-charge took a leave after losing their brother who was also undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

