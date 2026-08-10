The Delhi government will launch a city-wide “Child Beggar-Free Delhi Campaign” to rescue and rehabilitate children found begging at public places and road intersections, an official said on Sunday.

Delhi govt to launch campaign to rescue children begging on streets

In a video message posted on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the campaign would be rolled out across all 13 districts of Delhi to secure a better, safer future for children forced into begging. “The government, along with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and NGOs, will counsel families, address their difficulties and provide better alternatives,” she said.

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The campaign will also focus on identifying and busting organised gangs allegedly forcing children into begging, she said, while inviting suggestions and feedback from the public.

DCPCR chairman OP Vyas said the campaign is likely to be launched around Independence Day, after taking into account public feedback.

He said NGOs and Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) would be actively involved in the campaign. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, CWCs are empowered to take decisions concerning children in need of care and protection.

Vyas said children rescued from begging would be provided care, protection and opportunities for education and skill development.

The campaign will cover children found begging at prominent public places, including religious sites, bus and Metro stations, marketplaces and major road intersections.

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{{^usCountry}} According to estimates by social organisations, Delhi has around 70,000 street children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to estimates by social organisations, Delhi has around 70,000 street children. {{/usCountry}}

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