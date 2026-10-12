Delhi markets feel protest heat, traders report poor sales

New Delhi: With Connaught Place (CP) and its surrounding areas remaining buzzed with sporadic protests by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls throughout Sunday, traders enjoying strong business during Navratris recorded poor sales as central Delhi remained on high alert, with security personnel stationed at every corner.

Shopkeepers in Janpath and around Regal Crossing were advised to keep their shutters down amid heightened security in central Delhi. (Ishant Chauhan/HT Photo)

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Atul Bhargava, head of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said that with Jantar Mantar heavily barricaded, the nearby CP has turned into a protest site. “There was chaos around Janpath, Regal Crossing and Panchkuian Road. Markets have remained partially closed. Traders in Janpath market decided to open in the morning but had to close. At Regal Crossing, police advised shopkeepers to put down the shutters to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

Bhargava said that though the Supreme Court has ordered that restrictions be lifted, the ground reality is different.

Earlier in the day, the NDTA issued an advisory asking shopkeepers to be vigilant and cautious. “Please keep your doors on guard and be alert and safe,” the advisory read.

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{{^usCountry}} A few kilometres away, Khan Market also looked deserted. Sanjiv Mehra, head of the Khan Market Traders Association, said the market reopened on Sunday, but there was hardly any footfall. “There is fear among customers due to the law and order situation and heavy deployment,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few kilometres away, Khan Market also looked deserted. Sanjiv Mehra, head of the Khan Market Traders Association, said the market reopened on Sunday, but there was hardly any footfall. “There is fear among customers due to the law and order situation and heavy deployment,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Though Sarojini Nagar is nearly 7 kms away from CP, the scene was somewhat similar. Ashok Randhawa, head of the Sarojini Nagar mini-market traders association, said that Navratri marks the peak season for the markets, but sales were nowhere near their usual levels. “The footfall is nowhere close to festival season. Traffic restrictions and blockades near Safdarjung Airport and Bhikaji Cama Place are hindering access to the market. The metro station is the saving grace,” he added.

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Brijesh Goyal, who heads the Chamber of Trade and Industries, said retail markets remained partially open amid uncertainty. “There was hardly any business. Not just retail trade, but the service sector, hospitality sector, transport, and tourism have been affected. Closure of markets amid festival season is hitting the traders hard,” he said.